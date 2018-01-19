19 January 2018

South Africa: Muir, Van Straaten's Presence Vital for Sharks

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has welcomed the presence of Dick Muir and Braam van Straaten as members of their coaching staff.

It was confirmed in November last year that Muir, a former Springbok and Sharks centre, would join the Durban-based franchise as an attack and backline consultant.

Van Straaten, a former Springbok flyhalf and centre, is in charge of defence and kicking.

"It's great to have people like that here, with great experience. Dick's presence here was much-needed, he adds balance," Du Preez told the Sharks' official website.

The Sharks will play a pre-season game against the Bulls in Polokwane next Saturday (January 27), before travelling to Hong Kong for a match against French side Racing 92 (Saturday, February 3).

The Durbanites open their Super Rugby campaign against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday, February 17.

