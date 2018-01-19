18 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Assar, South Sudanese Delegation Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed el Assar discussed on Thursday 18/1/2018 with a South Sudanese delegation led by Deputy Mayor of Juba Francis Michael means of boosting bilateral cooperation.

The delegation also groups the health, finance, information, culture, sports and youth ministers and the chairman of the South Sudan Investment Authority (SSIA).

During their meeting, Assar expressed the Military Production Ministry's keenness on promoting cooperation with African countries and catering for their needs.

For his part, the South Sudanese official praised the tremendous potentials of the Egyptian military production factories.

He voiced keenness on strengthening cooperation with the Egyptian side in establishing diesel power plants and solar thermal power stations.

He extended an invitation to the Egyptian side to visit the industrial area in Juba to discuss means of benefiting from the technological, industrial and technical expertise of the Egyptian military production companies.

They agreed on exchanging visits to determine the vistas for cooperation between the two sides.

