Eritrea: Ministry of Health Graduates 15 Staff Members in Masters Degree

Asmara — A total of 15 staff members of the Ministry of Health that have been pursuing distance education from the University of Dundee were graduated on 17 January in Masters Degree in the fields of Advanced Practice in Nursing and Global Health and Wellbeing.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in which senior Government and Front officials, representatives of the University of Dundee, members of the Diplomatic Corps and invited guests took part, Ms. Amina Nur-Husein, Minister of Health, said that the program was part of the efforts the Government of Eritrea is exerting to develop human resources of the country in all sectors.

Indicating that since 2003 the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the University of Dundee has graduated 156 of its staff members in various fields, Minister Amina said that the Masters Degree program is the first of its kind.

Prof. Lynn Kilbride, Dean of School of Nursing and Health Science of the University of Dundee, indicated that the 15 years of educational cooperation between the University of Dundee and the Ministry of Health has significantly contributed in developing the capacity of the staff members of the ministry and congratulated the graduates.

The graduates on their part commending for the opportunity they were provided expressed commitment to serve the public with dedication.