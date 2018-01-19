Eritrea: Adi Quala Subzone - Activity Assessment Meeting

Mendefera — In an annual activity assessment meeting the Adi Quala sub zone conducted recently, it was assessed that the residents have made praiseworthy contribution in the water and soil conservation and road renovation popular campaigns as well as in supporting the families of martyrs.

Through the popular campaign conducted in the area, 3,700 meter cube terraces were constructed, more than 41 thousand tree seedlings planted, and support was provided to the families of martyrs in their farming activities, as well as a 38 km long dirt road interlinking several villages was renovated.

At the meeting reports on the process of implementation of the land allotment process, administrative and other activities conducted in 2017 as well as strengths and weaknesses were presented. Call was also made on the public, area administrators and village coordinators to strengthen participation in the implementation of the socio-economic development programs chartered out for 2018.

According to the Managing Director of the Adi Quala sub zone, Mr. Tesfai Abraha, the activity plan for 2018 includes land allotment in Awha, dam construction in Daero-Kuniat, construction of new roads in Adi Quala town, roads renovation activities linking Adi Quala with Biet-Ghebriel and Damba-Minch, among others.

Adi-Qual sub-zone comprises 22 administrative areas with more than 98 residents.