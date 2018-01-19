Egypt: Cabinet Convenes Its Weekly Meeting to Probe Galaxy of Important Files

The cabinet convened on Wednesday 17/1/2018 under acting Prime Minister and Minister of Housing and Urban Communities Mostafa Madbouli to discuss a set of political, economic, social and security files along with special reports on the follow-up of mega national projects currently under construction in various governorates.

The cabinet's meeting is the first after the recent cabinet reshuffle of Sherif Ismail's government.

The meeting discussed a set of important issues, draft laws, ministerial decisions, means of achieving social and economic stability, propelling investments as well as a follow-up of the national projects which are currently under construction.

The cabinet is also set to address a number of measures to be taken upon directives from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to ensure social insurance for the limited-income people as well as providing basic needs and commodities for the citizens at affordable prices.

The recent ministerial reshuffle included Inas Abdel Dayem as the new culture minister, Rania el Mashat as the new tourism minister, Khaled Mohammed Badawi as the new minister of public enterprises and Abu Bakr el Gindi as the local development minister.