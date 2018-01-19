Uganda: U.S. Rapper Snoop Dogg Announces Plans to Relocate to Uganda

Photo: Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg

American rapper Snoop Dogg mulls relocating to Uganda following US President Donald Trump "shithole" remarks about African countries.

In a video on YouTube, the rapper announced that he will relocate to Uganda due to Trump's racist remarks about African countries. He fell in love with Uganda years ago.

During a meeting with lawmakers at White House on January 11th, President Trump is reported to have demanded to know why America should continue taking immigrants from "shithole" countries, in reference to African nations, Haiti and El Salvador.

His sentiments elicited global outrage, with 54 African countries ganging up to demand he withdraws and apologize.

Forty six-year-old Snoop Dogg and Donald Trump had a cordial relationship in 2007, which even led to Trump allowing the winning team of his Lexus Challenge, The Apprentice season six do a freestyle rap with Snoop Dogg.

But they later fell out and began attacking each other on social media.

In his music video, 'Lavender' done some time back, Snoop Dogg is seen shooting an effigy of Donald Trump.