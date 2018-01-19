Nigeria: Culture Solution to Killings, Boko Haram, Militancy, Others - Oba Adeniyi

A traditional ruler, Oba Adeniyi Rufai, the Olojo of Ojo Kingdom, says cultural exchanges among ethnic groups will foster unity and promote love among Nigerians.

The monarch said that the turbulence, indifference and challenges witnessed within the country today could be better solved with the weapons of diverse cultures and traditions of the country.

Rufai said this at the maiden edition of Ojo Day Festival late on Thursday in Lagos.

According to him, this will involve the various tribes exchanging visits periodically with people from the North visiting the West, and so on to promote love and foster unity and understanding.

"It will also bring about cultural exchanges and integration among several tribes in the country, " he said.

Rufai expressed delight at the success of the festival, which had been long awaited by the entire indigenes of Ojo to have come to reality.

"This is the first time such will happen in the community, the festival serves as an avenue to unite all the indigenes and the people living in the community.

"I appreciate all the organising community and the various stakeholders for making the event a reality. It is really a wonderful one and am happy to witness it while on throne," he said.

The traditional ruler urged Nigerians to uphold there various cultural heritages and not allow it to be swallowed up by westernisation.

"Our culture is unique, it has moral value and fosters unity, love and understanding," he said.

Mr Idowu Olushola, the Chairman of Ojo Local Government Area, said that the entire community and its people had looked forward to the annual event which brought all the sons and daughters of the soil together.

"It is a thing of joy to me for this kind of event happening during my tenure. I am really happy.

"It is an avenue for every community member to dine and wine under the same shade," he said.