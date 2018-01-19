Sudan: Unamid Reconfiguration Process Focus of School Visits in North Darfur

press release

On 17 and 18 January 2018, UNAMID's Community Outreach Unit (COU), in partnership with the Students Activity Directorate at the Ministry of Education, North Darfur, conducted three school visits to Al Fajr Secondary School for Boys, Al Faroug and Al Raheeg Al Makhtoum Basic School for Boys and Girls, respectively.

These visits aim at educating students on the Mission's mandate and its ongoing reconfiguration. More than 700 students, teachers and members of the Student Activity Directorate as well as community members and kindergarten students attended the events, which also included cultural performances and traditional songs calling for peace and unity.

Speaking at one of the events, Ahmed Ibrahim Sirag, Principal, Al Faroug and Al Raheeg Al Makhtoum Basic School, highlighted the challenges faced by students and staff. "There is an urgent need for enough latrines, fence and water storage," said Mr. Sirag.

On his part, Abdul-Aziz Salim, Director, Student Activities Directorate, thanked UNAMID for its continued support to education and development in North Darfur and emphasized that the Mission's outreach activities play a vital role in supporting students in the region, particularly with sports materials.

Information and educational materials incorporating messages on UNAMID's activities across Darfur were distributed among the students during these visits who also received given exercise books, volleyballs, footballs,T-shirts and school bags that carried the slogan, "No Life without Peace." Additionally, quiz competitions on the Mission's mandate as well as the ongoing peace process in Darfur were held.