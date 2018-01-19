18 January 2018

United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (El Fasher)

Sudan: Unamid Reconfiguration Process Focus of School Visits in North Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On 17 and 18 January 2018, UNAMID's Community Outreach Unit (COU), in partnership with the Students Activity Directorate at the Ministry of Education, North Darfur, conducted three school visits to Al Fajr Secondary School for Boys, Al Faroug and Al Raheeg Al Makhtoum Basic School for Boys and Girls, respectively.

These visits aim at educating students on the Mission's mandate and its ongoing reconfiguration. More than 700 students, teachers and members of the Student Activity Directorate as well as community members and kindergarten students attended the events, which also included cultural performances and traditional songs calling for peace and unity.

Speaking at one of the events, Ahmed Ibrahim Sirag, Principal, Al Faroug and Al Raheeg Al Makhtoum Basic School, highlighted the challenges faced by students and staff. "There is an urgent need for enough latrines, fence and water storage," said Mr. Sirag.

On his part, Abdul-Aziz Salim, Director, Student Activities Directorate, thanked UNAMID for its continued support to education and development in North Darfur and emphasized that the Mission's outreach activities play a vital role in supporting students in the region, particularly with sports materials.

Information and educational materials incorporating messages on UNAMID's activities across Darfur were distributed among the students during these visits who also received given exercise books, volleyballs, footballs,T-shirts and school bags that carried the slogan, "No Life without Peace." Additionally, quiz competitions on the Mission's mandate as well as the ongoing peace process in Darfur were held.

Sudan

'It's Our Duty to Cover Price Hike Protests' - Seized Paper's Editor

Eight journalists, including correspondents of Reuters and AFP, are held in detention by the Sudanese security service.… Read more »

Read the original article on Unamid.

Copyright © 2018 United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.