Sudan: Meeting of Five States' Tourism Ministers Reviews Executive Plan for Development and Tourism in These States

Khartoum — A meeting of Tourism Ministers and Directors in five states was held Thursday at the Iwa'a Hotel.

The five states are the Red Sea, the Nile River, the North, Sennar and Khartoum with the honors of the State Minister at the Ministry of Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife.

The meeting reviewed the executive plan for the development of tourism in the five states, which included legislations, laws, renovation and implementation of tourism and archaeological sites as well as the infrastructure, simplification and facilitation of procedures, coordination, promotion, information and training, capacity enhancement, tourism investment, fees and financing tourism projects. The plan determined the current situation, the required status and the means of implementation of the plan, the time period and the executing parties. It was decided to submit this plan to the meeting of the walis (governors) of the five states, which is scheduled to be held in the Red Sea state on the 7th of the next February 7 then to be submitted to the Presidency of the Republic.

The State Minister at the Federal Ministry of Tourism Adil Hamid Dagalo underlined the commitment of his ministry to implement all that included in the matrix of the ministry.

For his part, the Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism in the State of Khartoum Mohamed Yousuf Al-Degair said that the tourism sector was one of the most important sectors in providing the foreign component of free currencies, calling for intensification of efforts between the government and the private sector in activating the tourism sector. The ministers of tourism in the five states stressed the necessity of implementing the matrix, describing it as developing effective solutions to promote tourism and attract tourists from all countries of the world.