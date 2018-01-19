Sudan: Suna Forum to Host Trade Minister Saturday to Talk On the Launch of Khartoum International Fair

Khartoum — The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Regular Forum is due to host on Saturday, January 20, at 12 noon, the Minister of Trade, the Director General of the Sudanese Free Markets and Zones, Director of the General Administration of Exhibitions and Conferences and a number of specialists and participants to give speech on the launch of the activities of the 35th Session of Khartoum International Fair, which is to kick off next Monday with wide internal and external participations..
The invitation is extended to all internal and external media organs to attend the forum.