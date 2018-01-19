Sudan: Suna Forum to Host Trade Minister Saturday to Talk On the Launch of Khartoum International Fair

Eight journalists, including correspondents of Reuters and AFP, are held in detention by the Sudanese security service.… Read more »

The invitation is extended to all internal and external media organs to attend the forum.

Khartoum — The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Regular Forum is due to host on Saturday, January 20, at 12 noon, the Minister of Trade, the Director General of the Sudanese Free Markets and Zones, Director of the General Administration of Exhibitions and Conferences and a number of specialists and participants to give speech on the launch of the activities of the 35th Session of Khartoum International Fair, which is to kick off next Monday with wide internal and external participations..

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.