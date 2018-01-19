Sudan: VP Chairs Meeting of Deputies and Heads of Ministerial Sectors

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh presided over, Thursday, at his office, at the Council of Ministers, the meeting of the Deputies of Prime Minister and the Heads of the Ministerial Sectors.

The State Minister at the Council of Ministers, Tareg Tawfig said the meeting discussed the outcomes of the Economic Sector with the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Heads of the parliamentary groups in the Assembly.

He indicated that the FVP has lauded the outcomes of the meetings, affirming the necessity for exchanging information and consultations between the executive and legislative bodies.

Tawfig has outlined that the meeting, has also, affirmed the measures taken to curb consumption goods price hikes, adding that the Prime Minister has directed the Ministry of Trade and the Walis of the States to provide the basic commodities and to control the markets.