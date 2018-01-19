18 January 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: VP Chairs Meeting of Deputies and Heads of Ministerial Sectors

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh presided over, Thursday, at his office, at the Council of Ministers, the meeting of the Deputies of Prime Minister and the Heads of the Ministerial Sectors.

The State Minister at the Council of Ministers, Tareg Tawfig said the meeting discussed the outcomes of the Economic Sector with the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Heads of the parliamentary groups in the Assembly.

He indicated that the FVP has lauded the outcomes of the meetings, affirming the necessity for exchanging information and consultations between the executive and legislative bodies.

Tawfig has outlined that the meeting, has also, affirmed the measures taken to curb consumption goods price hikes, adding that the Prime Minister has directed the Ministry of Trade and the Walis of the States to provide the basic commodities and to control the markets.

Sudan

'It's Our Duty to Cover Price Hike Protests' - Seized Paper's Editor

Eight journalists, including correspondents of Reuters and AFP, are held in detention by the Sudanese security service.… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.