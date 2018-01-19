Sudan: Darfur Reconstruction Fund to Sign 96 Development Projects - Agreement

Khartoum — The Darfur Reconstruction and Development Fund will sign next Monday a 96 development projects-agreement at Coral Khartoum Hotel as part of the third phase of reconstruction and development projects in Darfur, the Fund' Secretary-General , Hashim Hammad revealed in a statement to SUNA.

He explained that the projects covers education, health and security fields in addition to Grand Darfur Radio.

Hashim added the 96 projects which will be funded by the government , cover the five Darfur States and 38 localities.

He said the signing ceremony would be attended by the Minister of Federal Government Chamber, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim and the Chief of Darfur Peace Office.