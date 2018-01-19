Ethiopia, Egypt Agree to Elevate Joint Comm'n to Heads of State Level

Ethiopia and Egypt have agreed today to elevate a joint ministerial commission to the level of heads of state, after concluding a high-level meeting between Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, diplomatic sources told Fortune.

Hailemariam is in Egypt for a two-day visit, arriving in Cairo on Wednesday, accompanied by his Foreign Minister, Worqneh Gebeyehu (PhD). Hailemariam had first visited Cairo four years ago while serving as a Foreign Minister. His visit this week is, however, made at a time when regional tension is high following Sudan's closure of its borders with Eritrea after its leaders claimed a deployment of Egyptian contingent there. Egyptian authorities have denied this allegation in private conversations with Ethiopian authorities, these sources disclosed.

The highlight of the visit this week was to resume stalled talks on the hydroelectric dam Ethiopia is currently erecting at the cost of four billion dollars, known as Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), on the Nile River.

Although there is a tripartite committee negotiating the impact of the dam on downstream countries, Egyptian authorities had placed a request to Ethiopia to exclude Sudan from the talk. Leaders of Egypt and Ethiopia have agreed today that the issue of the dam and problems arising from its operations should be solved with the engagement of the three countries of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, according to diplomatic sources. They have also agreed to push for the experts' panel to speed up the study commissioned to consultants, determining the dam's potential impact on these countries.

Hailemariam travelled to Egypt to assert Ethiopia's determination to develop its hydroelectric generation potential, referring to 65pc of his citizens unable to get electric power. El Sisi told Hailemariam that his country would not want to see itself develop while others are deprived of the right to use resources in as much as he would not expect them to do so at the expense of Egypt.

Eritrea was raised at the meeting, an issue Ethiopian authorities stood their ground over the destabilising role they said the regime in Asmara continued to play. Egypt's President reassured them that his country's relations with Eritrea would not be had "at the expense of relations with Ethiopia."

Egypt will not harbour any anti-Ethiopian forces on its soil, El Sisi reportedly told his guests.