18 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Inspectors Told to Be Stricter

Huambo — The inspectors of the Education and Health sectors of Huambo Province were today (Thursday) guided by the local governor, João Baptista Kussumua, to be more active in their activity, with a view to improving the quality of services provided to the population.

Speaking at a meeting with these professionals, the governor instructed the education inspectors to be more present in classrooms, to monitor compliance with the curriculum, as well as the general objectives of the educational action of the Angolan State.

For them, a more rigorous action is also guided by the directors, obliging them to elaborate plans for the education of students in matters of patriotism, basic sanitation, love and solidarity, to make them good citizens and capable men to secure the country's destiny.

To the inspectors of the Health sector, João Baptista Kussumua demanded more auditing, stimulation and development of unions, to guarantee the improvement of the quality of sanitary medical services.

