18 January 2018

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Safa Releases 2018 National Teams Calendar

18 January 2018 - With the year 2018 in full swing, the South African Football Association (SAFA) has released the year's national teams calendar, highlighting what is set to be a very busy year for the various national teams.

The Women's senior national team, Banyana Banyana are already in preparation for their international friendly match against Sweden set to take place on Sunday, 21 January at the Cape Town Stadium.

The U20 and U17 Women's national sides are in their final round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Basetsana take on Nigeria on Saturday, 27 January in the second and final round of qualifiers while the U17 girls prepare to take on Morocco in their final round of World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana will be involved in the Nelson Mandela challenge with the opponent yet to be confirmed before resuming their AFCON 2019 qualifiers.

