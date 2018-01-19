18 January 2018

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Receives Credentials From Japanese and Nigerien Ambassadors

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, 18th January, 2017, received letters of credence from two envoys accredited to Ghana, from the Republics of Niger and Japan.

Presenting his credentials, the Ambassador-designate from Japan, Tsutomu Himenu, touted the existing, cordial relationship between Ghana and Japan, and praised the country's role and status as a beacon peace, democracy and stability in the region.

Mr. Himenu, amongst others, referred to President Akufo-Addo's speech at the recent United Nations General Assembly on UN reforms, and pledged Japan's support for the cause, stressing that "it is time Africa holds her rightful place on the world stage."

He also appealed for increased collaboration between the two countries, and reiterated Japan's economic support for President Akufo-Addo's vision of a "Ghana Beyond Aid".

On his part, President Akufo-Addo expressed the gratitude of the Ghanaian people to Japan for the support given to Ghana over the years, through agencies like TICAD and JICA, and hoped that the new ambassador will follow in the footsteps of his predecessor.

Conveying regards from the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, the Ambassador-designate, Alhousseni Ousmane, said Niger intends to foster closer collaboration and ties with Ghana, which will guarantee the progress and prosperity of the peoples.

