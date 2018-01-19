18 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco Is Making Major Efforts to Strengthen Intra-OIC Trade (UN Official)

Rabat — Morocco is making major efforts to strengthen cooperation relations and promote trade between the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said, Thursday in Rabat, director of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Office for North Africa, Lilia Hachem Naas.

"The Kingdom's efforts are part of its opening to all partner countries," Hachem Naas told MAP on the sidelines of a meeting of the 16 economic advisers to embassies of OIC member states accredited to Morocco.

Thanks to its Islamic identity, Morocco plays a key role in boosting trade and cooperation within the framework of the OIC, with the aim of promoting economic development and integration throughout the Arab region.

This meeting was an opportunity to tackle several issues, notably the Arab-African project of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, the Islamic Development Bank, the single window project of the OIC member states, and the intra-OIC trade.

