Kenya: Sonko Accepts Igathe's Resignation, Leaves Door Open for His Return

Photo: Charles Kimani/DPPS

Mike Sonko, left, the Jubilee Party's gubernatorial nominee for Nairobi , with deputy governor nominee Polycap Igathe in the county on May 17, 2017.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has accepted the resignation of his deputy Polycarp Igathe.

The governor has asked Nairobians not to judge him harshly for the poor working relationship with his former deputy.

He also assured that operations at City Hall will continue normally and called for confidence in his government.

Mr Igathe, who resigned a week ago, had claimed that he failed to earn the trust of the governor to enable him work at the county.

PRAISED IGATHE

In an interview with a local television station on Friday, Governor Sonko praised his former deputy as a good person who respected him, and should Mr Igathe change his mind, would still give him the job.

The governor confessed to missing Mr Igathe's service to his administration, and believes they could have settled their differences privately before the his embarrassing resignation.

Operations at City Hall have not been affected by Mr Igathe's departure, he said, with County Executives and officials at the department of water and sewerage inducted so far.

Governor Sonko added that his relationship with the Jubilee party remains strong and denied claims that operations at City Hall were being steered from State House.

ACHIEVEMENTS

The county boss highlighted his achievements ranging from fire engines, to the increased revenue collection that will see workers receive salaries promptly.

"Each sub county will have a fire engines despite unavailability of fire station as they will be utilizing the existing police station," said Mr Sonko.

On the issue of near-rape incidents at Kenyatta National Hospital, he vowed to ensure justice to victims.

"If there is evidence and people are willing to come out, they will be jailed for the offence,"said Mr Sonko.