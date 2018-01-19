Photo: Ding Haitao/Xinhua

Vehicles drive along the newly constructed Nairobi-Thika Super Highway in Nairobi.

Driving in Kenya will soon become an expensive and highly scrutinized affair, after the government spelt out stringent rules for both commercial and private drivers.

In the backdrop of increased fatalities resulting from road accidents in the past few months, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has declared all drivers will be compelled to undergo annual exams.

What's more, NTSA has also announced a new requirement for the renewal of driving licences annually, and not after three years as has been the case in the past.

This move will coincide with the ongoing process of replacing the current manual licences with digital ones.

RENEWAL OF LICENCES

"All licences shall be renewed annually or as may be specified for a period of nine years from the date of issuance. On the 10th year, the licence holder shall be required to undergo a medical examination and undertake a retest," NTSA's statement read in part.

Besides, drivers aged 70 and above will be required to produce a medical fitness report each year as a condition for the renewal of their licences.

Drivers who have also been involved in road accidents could be barred from driving for upto six months. Meanwhile, those who fail exams will be referred back to driving schools.

A driver in Kenya currently has to part with Sh1800 to renew his/her licence for three years. This process is undertaken without any requirements.