19 January 2018

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Southern Males in Branded, Flavoured Protection

By Munambeza Muwanei

SOUTHERN Province has received condoms branded in seven different flavours from the National AIDS Council (NAC).

Speaking during the hand-over of the condoms in Choma, NAC acting director general Fortune Chibamba said the branded condoms were a captivating innovation.

Mr Chibamba said the branded condoms were part of the consignment donated by Madison Life Insurance Company and its sister Company Madison Health Solutions to NAC.

"The condoms are branded in seven enjoyable, safe, pleasure flavours which make them attractive to users particularly the most sexually active people, especially the young people," he said.

He said condoms offered multiple benefits when used correctly and consistently.

Receiving the condoms Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale thanked the NAC for the donation saying it would help towards the reduction of the HIV prevalence rate.

Currently Southern Province had the third highest HIV prevalence rate at 13.4 percent.

Dr Hamukale called on women in the province to take an interest in safe-sex measures rather than leaving the initiative to their partners.

He commended NAC and Madison for the initiative.

Provincial AIDS Taskforce chairperson Timothy Siakaziba thanked Madison for the donation saying the condoms would contribute to protecting the lives of its clients.

"I would like to thank Madison for the donation as this will go towards the saving of lives of its clients," he said.

