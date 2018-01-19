19 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 4 Women Killed in Suspected East Rand Zama Zama Turf War

The murder of four women near an informal settlement in Daveyton on the East Rand on Thursday may be linked to a possible turf war between illegal miners, police said.

The four were shot dead and another woman was wounded, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said on Friday.

"On arrival at the scene, police were informed that the victims had gathered to mourn the death of seven men whose bodies were found in an open field in Benoni on Sunday [January 14]," said Dlamini.

"It is alleged that two suspects entered the shack where they were sitting and fired several shots."

The discovery of the seven decomposed bodies near a mine dump sparked concern for an imminent turf war between zama zamas (illegal miners).

It is suspected that the seven men were killed by a rival mining gang, according to Dlamini.

"The motive is still unknown, although the possibility that the killing may be linked to the death of seven men may not be ruled out. All the victims are Lesotho nationals," he added.

A provincial task team has been assigned to find the perpetrators.

Source: News24

South Africa

