Police in Tharaka -Nithi County are investigating an alleged sodomy incident at Chogoria Boys' High School.

County police boss Mary Omari said a Form One student reported at Chogoria Police Station that he was sodomised in a toilet block inside the school.

The student, who was recently admitted to the school, could not identify the names or faces of his molesters but he said they were students, the police boss said.

The principal of the school Mbwiria Nkonge denied the claims saying that the new student could be lying so that he is transferred to another school.

'FALSE CLAIMS'

He said the allegation by the student were far from the truth because the hostels where he sleeps have toilets and he is claiming he was sodomised at the administration block toilets which are several metres away.

"He says he was mistreated on Wednesday night but reported to a teacher on Thursday afternoon. Once investigations are done, the truth will be known," said Mr Nkonge.

The mother of the student has accused the school management of failing to inform her about the incidence.

She said her son borrowed a phone from a nurse at Chogoria PCEA Mission Hospital where he was taken for treatment and informed her of the incidence.

She added that the traumatised boy refused to go back to the school and a nurse at the hospital volunteered to accommodate him for the night .

Maara sub-county education officer Samuel Macharia said he received a report of the incident on Friday morning and was following up the matter.

A receptionist at Chogoria PCEA Mission Hospital said officials who are allowed to comment on the student's medical report were not available.

MASENO SCHOOL

Cases of sexual molestation in schools have been on the rise in recent years.

Last year, Maseno School was investigated over claims that a student was sexually molested by senior colleagues.

The incident led to the suspension of the long-serving school's Principal Paul Otula.

A report compiled by the Teacher Service Commission and the Ministry of Education last year, revealed that sexual molestation among students at the school had reached alarming levels, with 65 per cent of learners agreeing that they were aware of the existence of the vice.

Some parents have raised concern over the rampant cases of sexual molestation of their children in schools.

In an interview with Nation, they said they are worried about the safety of their children in schools.

"We trust that our children are safe at school and if the management cannot guarantee that safety, then something is wrong," said Maurice Otieno, whose son is in Form One.

Maurice Odongo, a teacher, however suggests that students be admitted to mixed schools for boys and girls to mingle and study together.

"The only problem that we have is separating these students. They have been together for primary school and they will be together in universities. Why is secondary level so different that they have to be in a different environment?" he asked.

Additional reporting by Angela Oketch