Mozambique: Three Nampula Coastal Districts Without Power

The tropical depression that battered the coast of the northern province of Nampula on 15 January left the districts of Mozambique Island, Nacaroa and Mossuril without electricity.

According to the publicly-owned electricity company, EDM, the storm knocked down 42 pylons and the costs of repairing or replacing them are put at five million meticais (US$84,700). The power cuts are affecting about 22,000 households.

The same storm system completely filled the Nacala dam, which provides the drinking water for Nacala port. The dam is now discharging surplus water from its surface spillway, threatening to flood communities downstream.

The five communities at risk - Muerete, Muzinho, Mpaco, Monuco and Sanhute - could be cut off from the rest of the country since the discharges from the dam are likely to make the roads impassable.

According to the National Directorate of Water Resource Management (DNGHR) the tropical depression also brought flooding to the Megaruma River basin in Cabo Delgado province, partly inundating the villages of Natuco and Milapane, and threatening the roads between Chiure and the districts of Mecufi and Ancuabe. Localised flooding and erosion from stormwater is also forecast for the northern cities of Pemba, Cuamba, Nampula and Nacala.