19 January 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Police Law Exams Nullified After Mass Leakage

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
(file photo)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The dragon of exam cheating in the country seemed to pursue Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, who is also the acting Education Ministry CS after the Kenya Police law examinations leaked.

This led to the nullification of the examinations, following mass leakage of question papers that were dispatched to the respective test centres.

The exam papers were circulating on social media platforms.

In a notice, Kiganjo Kenya Police Training College Acting Commandant Gabriel Musau says communication on when the fresh examinations will be administered will be communicated soon.

The law exam was to start on Thursday and papers had already been dispatched to facilitate the exercise when a signal was sent that the officers were already sitting the paper.

Kenya

Outrage Over Near-Rape Claims By Mums At Kenyatta Hospital

Public outrage greeted claims of near-rape by new mothers at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) as they waited to be… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.