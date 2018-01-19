Nairobi — The dragon of exam cheating in the country seemed to pursue Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, who is also the acting Education Ministry CS after the Kenya Police law examinations leaked.

This led to the nullification of the examinations, following mass leakage of question papers that were dispatched to the respective test centres.

The exam papers were circulating on social media platforms.

In a notice, Kiganjo Kenya Police Training College Acting Commandant Gabriel Musau says communication on when the fresh examinations will be administered will be communicated soon.

The law exam was to start on Thursday and papers had already been dispatched to facilitate the exercise when a signal was sent that the officers were already sitting the paper.