Namibia: 'Killer' of Three-Year-Old Daughter in High Court

Windhoek — Zenobia Seas who is said to have killed her biological daughter in Swakopmund and then tried to burn her car with the body inside, made a second pre-trial appearance in the Windhoek High Court yesterday, supported by friends and family.

Seas allegedly suffocated three-year old Ava Owoses on a beach near Mile 108 on September 26, 2016 before trying to commit suicide by burning herself and the toddler's body in her car. She was discovered after her mobile phone was tracked to the scene.

She faces a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act and defeating or obstructing or attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

She is represented by Mpokiseng Dube from Legal Aid.

Yesterday Dube informed Judge Nate Ndauendapo who is conducting the pre-trial hearings that he could not reply to the State's pre-trial memorandum as he requested additional information from the State.

He said he asked for colour copies of the photo plan of the crime scene as well as a sworn translation of a witness statement. He received the photo plan, but was still waiting for the witness statement, he informed the judge.

Deputy Prosecutor General, Advocate Antonia Verhoef informed the court that she will provide Dube with a sworn copy of the statement today and asked the court to postpone the matter to February 15 for Dube to reply.

Seas is currently held in Walvis Bay and is expected to undergo an operation during the period until the next pre-trial hearing after which she will be transferred to Windhoek to await her trial.

According to the indictment, Seas picked up her daughter from a day care facility in Mondesa in Swakopmund and drove with her to the area of 'Blare' in Henties Bay where she killed the child by smothering / suffocating her. The toddler died on the scene due to asphyxia.

She then contacted various witnesses informing them that she killed the deceased, the indictment read. It is further stated that Seas then "set alight the deceased's blanket and attempted to set alight the motor vehicle with the deceased inside in an attempt to frustrate or interfere with police investigations; conceal the death of the deceased and protect her from being prosecuted for a crime."