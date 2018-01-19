Tanzania: New Treatment Guidelines Launched

Dar es Salaam — The government on Friday launched the new Standard Treatment Guidelines and National Essential Medicines List.

It said the aim was to improve and sustain the rational use of medicines and other health products at health facilities.

The minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, told journalists in Dar es Salaam that the new guidelines--fifth edition--were crucial in ensuring that healthcare was provided according to national and international standards.

"The provision of quality medicines to citizens is what the government takes into consideration here... and our aim is to ensure that all medical staff from dispensary to referral hospital levels follow the guidelines."

She said the guidelines were prepared by a team of health professionals, under the guidance of Chief Medical Officer Mohammed Bakari Kambi, for more than one-and-a-half years.

Experts say Tanzanians face a number of health challenges, caused by the lack of an up-to-date standard treatment guideline.

According to Ms Mwalimu, some dishonest health personnel prescribe expensive drugs which are not listed in the guidelines, but sold at private pharmacies.

"We have also updated the medicine selections, and we've permitted that certain medications be prescribed at dispensaries. Prescriptions for diabetes, HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and malaria will be provided at all levels of facilities."

She also directed the Medical Stores Department to strictly consider the demands of the guidelines whenever it purchases drugs.

She also directed all health workers to ensure the provision of quality services.