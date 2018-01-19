Kenya: Mike Sonko Rules Out Talks With Polycarp Igathe

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday ruled out talks with his deputy Polycarp Igathe who resigned from his position last week.

Asked if he was considering dialogue with Mr Igathe to end the current stalemate between them, Mr Sonko said the matter was a non-issue.

"I do not want to comment on that for now, it is a non-issue to me. I did not fire him, he decided to fire himself," he said.

He was speaking at Ruiru Rainbow Resort in Kiambu after opening a three-day workshop for Nairobi MCAs to discuss the budget-making process and implementation of the county's ward development fund.

Mr Sonko said the MCAs did not discuss Mr Igathe's resignation.

DELIVERING SERVICES

"We were just focusing on development and delivering services to the people of Nairobi. What Nairobians want is for us to fix roads, drainage systems and collect waste within our wards amongst other services, it is only through working together and implementing the ward development fund that we can realise this," he said.

He said he was committed to ensuring that devolution succeeds in Nairobi, adding that this could only be achieved if the executive and assembly work in harmony.

"One of the pillars of my manifesto is to promote development in our wards. Our work as a county government can only be realised through the investments we put into all our wards across the entire county," he said.

PARTY AFFILIATION

The governor directed that a ward development fund account be opened and Sh400 million be deposited into it.

County assembly chief whip Chege Mwaura said the meeting also involved talks on how the governor would fulfil his agenda for the region with the support of the MCAs.

"We are going to support him to fulfil his mandate, nothing is going to stop regardless of the recent happenings," said Mr Mwaura.

Nairobi West ward representative Morris Maurice Gari Otieno said support for the governor would not based on party affiliation, as they were all interested in growth of the county.