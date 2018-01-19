Gambia: Senegalese Wrestler Siteu to Grace Gambia's Combat of the Season

Senegalese wrestling star Siteu is set to touch down in Gambia to grace the must-watch fight between Leket Bu Barra and Manduwar this Sunday.

A popular name in the Senegalese arena, Siteu will be arriving in Gambia this week on the invitation of Gambian-based fight promoter Ala Promotions, who's also the man staging the rematch between Manduwar and Leket.

It will be the first time the fast-rising Senegalese man will be arriving in Gambia since his shock victory over Zoss on celebration of Senegal's Independence Day.

Siteu is set to face Gouye Gui in a date yet to be decided.

Leket, undefeated in over five seasons, will be granting Manduwar chance to seek revenge after he spanked him in 2012 -the year of Gambia arena's resurrection.

Leket last competed when he trounced a little known Balla Star.

Sunday's combat, scheduled for the Independence Stadium, is unarguably Gambia's season's biggest duel.