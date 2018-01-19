18 January 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Senegalese Wrestler Siteu to Grace Gambia's Combat of the Season

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Senegalese wrestling star Siteu is set to touch down in Gambia to grace the must-watch fight between Leket Bu Barra and Manduwar this Sunday.

A popular name in the Senegalese arena, Siteu will be arriving in Gambia this week on the invitation of Gambian-based fight promoter Ala Promotions, who's also the man staging the rematch between Manduwar and Leket.

It will be the first time the fast-rising Senegalese man will be arriving in Gambia since his shock victory over Zoss on celebration of Senegal's Independence Day.

Siteu is set to face Gouye Gui in a date yet to be decided.

Leket, undefeated in over five seasons, will be granting Manduwar chance to seek revenge after he spanked him in 2012 -the year of Gambia arena's resurrection.

Leket last competed when he trounced a little known Balla Star.

Sunday's combat, scheduled for the Independence Stadium, is unarguably Gambia's season's biggest duel.

Gambia

Statement of Chairperson of Inter-Party Committee

In a month from this very day The Gambia will commemorate its 53rd birthday as a country which has attained its right to… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.