18 January 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: 'Tanka Tanka' Receive Medication, Printing Materials

By Amie Sanneh

'Tanka Tanka' Psychiatric Hospital, the only psychiatric referral hospital in the country, recently received medication and printing materials worth D15, 000. The items were donated by 'No Health without Mental Health' organization.

Mustapha S. Minteh, the spokesperson of No health without mental health said they are presenting D15, 000 worth of medication and printing materials to Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Hospital to help in running the day to day affairs of the health facility. This he explains is possible with the support of Gambian brothers and sisters in the diaspora who raised funds for the group. As the only referral center for psychiatric health facility in the country, the only thing they can do is to support them. He explains that the organization was established in June 2016 and their main aim is to support mental health, fight discrimination and raise awareness of the communities on mental health.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Matron, Yankuba Suwareh expressed delight over the donations describing them as a kind gesture which will be helpful as they need them seriously. He explains that the items may seem small in the eyes but are expensive especially the drugs and injections. Suwareh promised to use the items judiciously.

