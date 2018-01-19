Kenya: Tributes Flow for Lecturer's Wife At Requiem Mass

Family and friends of the late Rebecca Gombe Mwachongo, the wife of Strathmore University lecturer Fredrick Onyango Ogolla, on Friday converged at an emotional requiem mass held at St Austin's Catholic Church, Nairobi.

Family and friends gave glowing tribute to the late Mwachongo.

Her husband, Dr Ogolla, was also in attendance. He gave a rousing tribute to his late wife, amid tears.

HARMONY

"Becky was very meticulous [in everything she did]. She made lots of sacrifices to ensure that I was always prepared for my local and foreign professional duties," he said adding that his wife had a great sense of affection and love.

He went on: "Bex was my best and the best has gone to live with the best, rest with the Lord, let the light of the angels shine upon you."

A close family friend who didn't wish to go on record told the Nation that Mwachongo and Ogolla's families were in harmony, and had worked together through the funeral arrangements.

"There's no animosity or suspicions between them. What happened was tragic. We are waiting for the police investigations to conclude. For now though, we want to accord Becky a fitting send-off," he said.

VACATION

Mr Joseph Ogidi, a family friend said: "I have known Becky and Fred for five years. I met Fred at Strathmore Business School in 2013 where he was my strategy lecturer. I knew Becky through him and they were a happy couple," said Mr Ogidi, a close family friend.

He added: "I even met the couple in Spain during a family vacation. They appeared very excited about each other. There was nothing about them to suggest a strained relationship. Becky's untimely death is unfortunate and tragic."

Dr Ogolla's students and colleagues from Strathmore Business School attended the early morning in large numbers.

ARRESTED

The lecturer had been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife on New Year's Day. An autopsy of the body earlier this month, however, showed that fluids in Ms Mwachongo's lungs could have caused her death, eliminating the possibility of foul play.

Dr Ogolla was released on Sh100,000 bond on Monday this week, pending investigations.

Judge Luka Kimaru, however, directed the don to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for further investigations.

The couple had a four-month old baby boy.

Her body is expected to be flown to Sega, Siaya County later today for burial at Dr Ogolla's farm on Saturday.