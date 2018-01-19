19 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Other News Round-Up - I Think, Therefore I Scam

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marelise Van Der Merwe

Each week, Daily Maverick brings you some of the odder happenings from across the globe and closer to home. This week: desperate times call for scammers and con artists.

Januworry, you have to admit, has treated some of us a little worse than others. I'm not making any value judgements about who deserves what. But as we consider - a little ruefully - that there may be more month than money left, or that we could have cut back a little on those eggnogs that left us with more gut than pants, at least we are not facing a 60-day disciplinary process or being hunted down by the NPA. Hashtag Just Saying. Though many of us may feel as though we've had our assets frozen, it's a different matter entirely when the AFU starts going after your Trillians. (Couldn't resist.)

As they say, it's tough at the top, ne? Yet there are others, less high profile, that are also trying to dig themselves out of a hole. Scammers, it seems, are at an all-time post-festive high. Stands to reason, I guess: they too have school fees to pay. No time for slouching about. There's crime to do!

Take a peek...

South Africa

'We Are Going to Burn You,' Angry Commuters Tell Metrorail Train Driver

"We are going to burn you!" angry commuters shouted as an injured train driver in Cleveland, Johannesburg frantically… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.