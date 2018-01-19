South Africa: The Other News Round-Up - I Think, Therefore I Scam

analysis

Each week, Daily Maverick brings you some of the odder happenings from across the globe and closer to home. This week: desperate times call for scammers and con artists.

Januworry, you have to admit, has treated some of us a little worse than others. I'm not making any value judgements about who deserves what. But as we consider - a little ruefully - that there may be more month than money left, or that we could have cut back a little on those eggnogs that left us with more gut than pants, at least we are not facing a 60-day disciplinary process or being hunted down by the NPA. Hashtag Just Saying. Though many of us may feel as though we've had our assets frozen, it's a different matter entirely when the AFU starts going after your Trillians. (Couldn't resist.)

As they say, it's tough at the top, ne? Yet there are others, less high profile, that are also trying to dig themselves out of a hole. Scammers, it seems, are at an all-time post-festive high. Stands to reason, I guess: they too have school fees to pay. No time for slouching about. There's crime to do!

Take a peek...