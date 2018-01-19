South Africa: De Lille - the DA Opportunity

analysis

The ongoing Patricia de Lille saga, if handled carefully by the DA, gives it a real opportunity to underscore its claim that it is the party that will not tolerate "corruption and abuse of power".

Patricia de Lille has always punched above her political weight and been consistently effective in doing so. At Codesa, and in Parliament before she moved into the Cape Town mayoral office, her opinion was often sought out and quoted ahead of the official opposition at the time. She was a fearless fighter against corruption, and her role in uncovering the Arms Deal was a truly national service.

I have a clear memory of her at the final election debate of 2004 (I think) and leaning forward and pointing a finger at Gwede Mantashe across the table. Her words were something to this effect, "Comrade Mantashe, remember that the truth will always come out. It may take 20 years but the truth will always come out." And now we are about to discover if she was right.

But the ongoing De Lille saga, if handled carefully by the DA, gives it a real opportunity to underscore its claim that it is the party that will not...