19 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Oupa Leads Cheetahs Against Kings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan has announced his team for Saturday's PRO14 encounter against the Southern Kings in Bloemfontein (17:00 kick-off).

Duncan has made a few changes from the team that beat the Kings 45-21 in Port Elizabeth last weekend.

Flank Oupa Mohoje takes over the captaincy from Torsten van Jaarsveld who is sidelined with a minor injury, with Jacques du Toit starting at hooker in place of Van Jaarsveld.

Henco Venter also starts in the loose trio, replacing Paul Schoeman in the No 6 jersey.

On the bench, hooker Joseph Dweba and flyhalf/centre Clinton Swart will make their PRO14 debuts if called upon.

Regular captain Francois Venter is still sidelined with a neck injury which sees Nico Lee retain his place at outside centre.

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Craig Barry, 13 Nico Lee, 12 Niel Marais, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Oupa Mohoje (captain), 6 Henco Venter, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Rynier Bernardo, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Zee Mkhabela, 22 Clinton Swart, 23 AJ Coertzen

Kings

15 Ntabeni Dukisa, 14 Michael Makase, 13 Harlon Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Martin du Toit, 9 Rowan Gouws, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Tienie Burger, 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Bobby de Wee, 4 Stephan Greeff, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Michael Willemse (captain), 1 Schalk Ferreira

Substitutes: 16 Tango Balekile, 17 Johan Smith, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Lindokuhle Welemu, 20 Eital Bredenkamp, 21 Rudi van Rooyen, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 Berton Klaasen

Source: Sport24

South Africa

'We Are Going to Burn You,' Angry Commuters Tell Metrorail Train Driver

"We are going to burn you!" angry commuters shouted as an injured train driver in Cleveland, Johannesburg frantically… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.