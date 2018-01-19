19 January 2018

South Africa: Dept of Sport Inquiry Reddy's Last Chance?

A national inquiry by the Department of Sport and Recreation into alleged maladministration at the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) could be Tubby Reddy's last chance to save his job.

The disgraced former SASCOC CEO was sacked after a controversial board vote at the beginning of the year following the independent investigation that found him guilty on sexual harassment charges as well as the dishonest mismanagement of funds.

Reddy was axed alongside Chief Finance Officer Vinesh Maharaj and Executive Manager Jean Kelly with charges of dishonesty and collusion forming part of the latter two's dismissals.

Having vowed to fight back against the decision, claiming that there was "manipulation" in the findings of the investigation as well as in the voting process, Reddy will be eagerly awaiting the national inquiry which is due to start on Monday, February 5 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

"The committee will be dealing with issues of governance pertaining to the manner in which SASCOC is being managed and run by those who are currently in charge," Department of Sport spokesperson Mickey Modisane told Sport24 on Friday.

"There have been a number of concerns and complaints that were raised around governance issues.

"The Minister decided, based on the number of complaints, to open it up to scrutiny."

Modisane added that all SASCOC representatives - both currently employed and those who have already been dismissed - will be given a chance to tell their side of the story.

"Those who have been dismissed and those who are currently working within will be listened to at this hearing," Modisane added.

The inquiry, Modisane added, would directly examine the process that resulted in Reddy's dismissal.

"That is an issue of governance, and there are allegations of improper conduct levelled against other members," he said.

"This will be focusing on any shenanigans levelled against SASCOC."

Reddy's dismissal has led to a bitter saga with conflicting arguments from the two camps that have seemingly formed.

SASCOC claim board members Mark Alexander and Kaya Majeke voted against the dismissal, but both of those individuals denied doing so to Sport24 , saying instead that the entire investigation and disciplinary process was flawed and incomplete.

Regardless of the voting process, there is no doubt that findings against Reddy are damning.

"In numerous instances, Mr Reddy acted dishonestly and betrayed the duty of good faith and trust and confidence that he owed to SASCOC and its board - conduct that is incompatible with the position of CEO," Advocate Anton Myburgh found.

Now, Reddy's last chance appears to be the national inquiry, which will seek to put a stop to the seemingly relentless problems facing SASCOC and its governance.

