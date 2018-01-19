19 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lenasia Old Age Home Residents Traumatised As Robbers Ransack Rooms

Tagged:

Related Topics

Brazen armed robbers attacked security personnel and residents at an old age home in Lenasia, Johannesburg, making off with loot including cellphones and a firearm, police have said.

Police spokesperson Captain Molefe Mokoena said at least nine men walked into the Nirvana Old Age Home in the early hours of Friday morning and went from room to room accosting residents.

"They first kicked the guard room door where they tied up, robbed and assaulted the security guard. They thereafter went from room to room robbing people."

According to Mokoena, after the men ransacked the first unit, a resident saw them and screamed.

"That person who screamed was taken back to their home and robbed. They did this in four homes - taking cash, cell phones. They even stole a firearm."

He said the men fired three shots.

"As they were making an escape they fired, but luckily, no one was injured. The old people were traumatised."

He said police were investigating a case of house robbery.

Source: News24

South Africa

'We Are Going to Burn You,' Angry Commuters Tell Metrorail Train Driver

"We are going to burn you!" angry commuters shouted as an injured train driver in Cleveland, Johannesburg frantically… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.