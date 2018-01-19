South Africa: The DA - an Alliance of Promise or Pro-Misery and Fear?

analysis

The DA has ventured into an illegal terrain in removing powers of the Executive Mayor Patricia de lille. The powers of the mayor are granted by statutes, which the DA suggests be delegated to "their own" selected from the executive council. This action has highlighted that the organisation of promise is no more, while an organisation pro fear and misery remains.

The DA was formed out of an electoral decline of the Democratic Party (DP), a party of liberals, and the National Party (NP), a party of conservatives both sharing one common epitaph - that of being former exclusive clubs of whites. Thus, with the advent of the democratic dispensation, the DP and the NP faced extensive electoral decline as clubs of exclusiveness became outdated and obsolete.

This resulted in a marriage of convenience and survival as both organisations faced two choices, that of evolution or extinction. As it were, they chose to evolve, thus embarking on a survival alliance and thereby forming what would be called the Democratic Alliance (DA). It became also increasingly clear that the exclusiveness of the new club to only white people, both liberal and conservative, would not be a choice as the legal framework...