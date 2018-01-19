Zimbabwe: ICC Probes Attempt to Bribe Cremer

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Rajan Nayer with three counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code after he tried to influence Zimbabwe national cricket team captain Graeme Cremer (pictured) into fixing their Test series against the West Indies last year.

Nayer, who is the treasurer and marketing director of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association, has also been provisionally suspended with immediate effect and has been charged with the following three offences under the code:

Article 2.1.1 being party to an effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of an International match or matches;

Article 2.1.3 offering a player US $30 000 to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of an International match or matches; and

Article 2.1.4 directly solicited, induced, enticed or encouraged a player to breach Article 2.1.1.

"Mr Nayer has 14 days from 16 January 2018 to respond to the charges. Neither the ICC nor Zimbabwe Cricket will make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage," reads part of the ICC statement released yesterday.

Zimbabwe hosted the West Indies for a two Test series which they lost 1-0 after the second match ended in a draw in Bulawayo last month.

Sources within Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) allege that former cricket board member, Nayer offered Cremer US$30 000 to fix the Test matches but he turned him down before he alerted the coaches and the security team.

The ZC security team reacted swiftly and alerted the ICC who immediately sent their anti-corruption team to Harare to conduct investigations which they did together with the Zimbabwe side.

Our sister paper NewsDay was told that Nayer was interviewed for at least five hours denying the allegations but in the end admitted that he had indeed approached Cremer with the offer.

His mobile phones were confiscated and the ICC is going through messages on the devices to try and get more information on other links that Nayer might have and to ascertain whether such an offer had been made to any other player.