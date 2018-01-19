Liberia: Chinese Envoy Gets Liberia's Highest Honor

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has admitted Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, H. E. Zhang Yue, of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Liberia into the Order of the Star of Africa with the Grade of Grand Band. She said China has been a great partner to the Republic of Liberia and its people over the years. "China has been a great partner to Liberia; China stood with us in bad times developing our infrastructures and other critical development initiatives. Let me say a big thank you Mr. Ambassador." She added.

An Executive Mansion release said, President Sirleaf made the statement on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 in the C. Cecil Dennis Jr. Auditorium during an Investiture Ceremony held in honor of Ambassador Zang Yue for his invaluable services and support to Liberia's development initiatives.

President Sirleaf who is also Grand Master of the Order of Distinction recounted the significant contributions and role played by the People's Republic of China in the development efforts of Liberia. She named ongoing works on the new state of the art Airport Terminal and Runway rehabilitation, the construction and renovation of the SKD Sports Complex, the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, the Annexes at the National Legislature, and related development initiatives across the country.

The Liberian leader also praised the sincere and committed efforts and support of China during the outbreak of the deadly Ebola Virus Disease that took away several lives. She commended Chinese Ambassador, Zhang Yue for his personal leadership role in leading efforts to get Chinese President Xi Jinping involved with Liberia's development initiatives and programs stressing: "It could not have happened except someone who has ears and eyes like Ambassador Zhang Yue. We owe a debt of gratitude to President Xi Jinping," she indicated. As Ambassador Zhang Yue leaves office, it was just befitting that we honor him and say a big thank you to him for standing by Liberia.

Speaking earlier, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Yue thanked President Sirleaf for the honor bestowed on him and said he was greatly honor to receive such distinction, which he humbly accepted and dedicated to his country as well.

He praised the constructive engagement and cooperation of the government of the Republic of Liberia with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China - emphasizing the already existing relations between both countries and peoples.

He then shared his personal interactions and experiences with the Liberian community, especially the traditional hand-shake as well as reaching out in various communities.

The ceremony was graced by several high-profiled personalities including senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps accredited near Monrovia, officials of the Chinese Embassy and well-wishers.