Liberia: Kill the Goliath of Corruption

One of the most difficult prayers in Scripture is the one Jesus prayed in Luke 22:42, when he said "... not my will but your (God's) will be done." In the recent political events of our country, if many of us had our will, we will be planning the inauguration of another person and not the president-elect. However, here Jesus teaches us that the will of God is bigger than our wills, and as the prophet Isaiah put it, "As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts" (Isaiah 55:9).

In the Old Testament, when God was ready to choose the next leader for the country of Israel, He sent the prophet Samuel to the house of Jesse to anoint one of Jesse to lead at the time, even the prophet Samuel thought it was one of them as well. But, God said to them, "The Lord does not look at things man looks at. Man looks at the outward... but the Lord looks at the heart" (I Samuel 16:7b).

When all of Jesse's sons had been ruled out, the prophet asked; "are these all the sons you have?" Jesse then admitted that the youngest one was out tending the sheep. That one, who apparently was not thought much of, was the God's anointed; David. While tending the sheep, David's character was being formed and he became strong.

As a shepherd, David's primary responsibility was to ensure that his flocks found pasture (food) each day and that they had water to drink. In fulfilling that responsibility, David's secondary responsibility was to protect his sheep from any form of danger in the jungle. As a shepherd, David must protect his flocks from lions, bears, snakes and any form of danger in the wild.

Dear Mr. President Elect, you are God's anointed to lead our country at this point in our history. Our God does not make mistakes. As our shepherd, you have promised to celebrate us by forming "pro-poor public governance." You declared that "transforming the lives of all Liberians is your singular mission and focus of your presidency."

I am writing to remind you that to do this effectively, you must protect us from the dangers of Liberia's political jungle. Please protect us from the:

Lions of tribalism and regionalism. Mr. president, please keep us away from the bears of nepotism and the snakes of sycophants. Your excellency, please guide us away from the wolfs of cronyism or "who know you."

As part of David's initiation to ascend the throne of leadership, he had to deliver his people from an intimidating giant. The giant Goliath defied the people of God, thereby defying God himself, but David was the appointed one to kill Goliath as we know it today. Mr. Weah, as a clergy and a health care professional, I am urging you to please kill the Goliath of corruption in our land. Your administration will struggle and fail if this giant remains an intimidating force in our country. Please slay this mammoth destroyer of our national economy and give Liberia back to Liberians. You will fail your own promise to us if you do not kill this giant call corruption.

I like what David said when he approach Goliath; " you come against me with sword and spear and , javelin, but I come against you in the name of the Lord God Almighty... for the battle belongs to the Lord." This shepherd boy who was initially overlooked slayed a mighty giant in the name of God. After David killed Goliath, there was song in the streets;

"Saul has slain his thousands, and David, his tens of thousands." Mr. President, before your election, there was a song in the streets; "you know book, you na know book... " In a few years, may we sing another song. Perhaps one that says, "he na know book but he developed our country. He created jobs and conditions conducive for the flourishing of our people, and may we sing the final stanza that says, he killed the Goliath of corruption.

Finally, Mr. President, I am praying for you. I pray that God will grant you much success and your success is Liberia's success. God bless you.

Authors

Rev. Kenety S. Gee, MDiv, MSNM, MSGH