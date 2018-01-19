Liberia: 'Don't Take Ambassador Weah for Granted'

Liberians and others who may not be seeing their way clear as the CDC led government of George Manneh Weah prepares to take the reins of power have been cautioned not to take him for granted on his campaign promises.

"He means well for this country and we are very certain that he will deliver beyond the expectations of his critics," according to the party's Zone 3 Cleanup Campaign team lead supervisor, Melvin Nuah, in an interview with the Daily Observer.

He said there is no reason why people should be in a rush for job opportunities as the CDC has projected 24 years of leadership to make Liberia a great nation. "We are not settling for six or twelve years. Our good job as a political institution will give the Liberian people the courage to keep us in power for about 24 years. We are sure that within a period of consolidated power we will see our country get to its true status yearned for by all citizens," he boasted.

Team members at work during the CDC-led cleanup campaign

Nuah, taking a few minutes from the cleanup action for a brief visit to the Daily Observer offices on Tuesday, said that the CDC led government is known for its numerical strength among the youth population and therefore it should not be underestimated as it will get on the trajectory to succeed on its campaign promises.

Ahead of the January 22, inauguration of President and Vice President-elect George Manneh Oppong Weah and Jewel Howard Taylor, hundreds of young CDCian supporters have taken to the streets for a week-long cleanup campaign in a bid to give Monrovia and its environs a facelift.

Taking a tour of Paynesville yesterday, the Daily Observer learned from the youths that "they are carrying out the cleanup campaign without pay."

Nuah, along with his co-supervisor Samuel K. Johnson, noted that their action should in no way be misunderstood to mean that they are seeking benefits from the hierarchy of the CDC after the campaign.

Co-supervisor Samuel Johnson: "We are committed to clean the city for the inauguration... "

Zone 3 comprises Montserrado electoral districts 3, 4 and 5, and includes Congo Town, ELWA, Duport Road, Pipeline Road, Red Light, among others. The project, which began on Saturday, January 13, is expected to end on Saturday, January 20.

"This is an initiative that we the young people under the general supervision of the national youth league headed by Jefferson Koijee have undertaken. We paid our own car fares to the various places designated for the cleanup campaign without any complaints," Johnson noted.

He said the seven-day campaign is a sign of the youths' preparedness to take responsibility in making the country they love become what they want it to be.

Some of the team members engaged in the CDC-led cleanup campaign

"It is quite true that there are high expectations but we are confident that we have settled for the best of results. Our campaign mantra 'change for hope' will be reflected in the lives of all Liberians. All we need to understand is that it will not come as an event," he said.

Concerning their collaboration with the city corporations of Monrovia and Paynesville and their boroughs, Johnson said they are in close connection and sharing information with each other on how the right thing should be done.

"Even on Monday we were at the office of the Paynesville Mayor, Cyvette Gibson, and upon meeting her, she welcomed us and expressed the commitment of her office to help us to succeed in our endeavor to make our cities clean and beautiful," Nuah added.

He said 400 young people are involved in the cleanup campaign in his sector and there are others who are spread across Monrovia and other cities and are "truly sacrificing" and very happy to fulfill their commitment.

"So far, the national youth league of CDC is providing food and water for all of us who are participating in this campaign. Other than that, I am not sure that anyone of our members has made a demand for pay at any point in time," Nuah said, adding that some of the volunteers are not CDCians, but lovers of Liberia.

Meanwhile, CDCians cleaning up the streets and the Robertsfield Highway appear to be a first of its kind in recent history.

"Hundreds of young people involved in the cleanup campaign are truly sacrificing and very happy to fulfill their commitment." -clean-up campaign lead supervisor, Melvin Nuah

It may be recalled that huge celebrations erupted in the streets of Monrovia and its environs on December 29 after the National Elections Commission announced Montserrado Senator George Manneh Weah and Bong County Senator Jewel Howard-Taylor as winners of the December 26 presidential runoff.

Weah will be inaugurated as Liberia's 25th President. He and his vice president-elect, Jewel Howard Taylor, will be taking the helm of power from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who will be completing 12 years of leadership.