19 January 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Culturists Want '15-County-Nat'l Cultural Troupe' Perform On Inauguration Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

Amidst three days to the Inauguration of the President-elect George M. Weah and Vice President-elect Jewel Howard Taylor, three prominent culturists and traditional actors are warning the Joint Transitional Inauguration Committee and the Inauguration Committee of the Legislature to include performance of the "15-County-Traditional Culture Dance" on Inauguration Day, instead of a partial-private cultural dance group.

The President of the Liberia National Cultural Union, Kekura Kamara, alias 'Malawala - Balawala;' Mr. Madison Pailey, alias Kono; and Victor Taylor said the performances of cultural dances or traditional performances of the 16 tribes is a "symbol of unity, togetherness, peace and reconciliation," and must therefore be included to show to the world, that Liberia has a culture --- and is a cultural or traditional country.

In a strident tone, Mr. Kamara also warned the Organizing Committees to not allow a private group, specifically the Amb. Juli Endee's cultural troupe to displace or usurp the function of the Liberia National Culture Union or the National Culture Troupe to perform a "a partial cultural performance."

"In the past, the union and the national cultural troupe were marginalized and we hope in this new government, it should not be emulated," Mr. Kamara said.

"The union is comprised of 36 groups, while the National Cultural troupe is the Lone star of culture in our country -- the usage of private cultural group is a disservice and disrespect."

He added that, at least US$11,000 can mobilize all the cultural and traditional dancers from the 15 countries to excellently perform, and their participation will make the Inauguration colorful, for the world to see the "tradition and culture. of Liberians"

In a related development, Mr. Pailey and Taylor as well Mr. Kamara have urged President-elect Weah to rebuild the Kendeja Culture Center , which they referred to as the "traditional cultural shrine of the 16 tribes."

When contacted Amb. Juli Endee about whether her cultural troupe - the Crusaders of Peace will perform during the Inauguration, she only said "it has not been confirmed."

Liberia

Eight Heads of State, Others to Attend Weah's Inauguration

African heads of state to grace Weah's inauguration (clockwise from left): Jacob Zuma, South Africa; Ernest Bai Koroma,… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.