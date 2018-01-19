19 January 2018

Liberia: Ellen Congratulates Elected Speaker Pro-Tempore

By Hannah N. Geterminah

House Speaker Maryland County Rep. Dr. Bhofal Chambers, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Senate Pro-Temp Daniel Chie.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Monday congratulated the newly elected Speaker of the 54th Legislature Bhofal Chambers and Senator Albert Chie, the President Pro Tempore of the Senate.

After the elections of the leadership of the Legislature, President Sirleaf expressed gratitude for the level of cooperation that exists between the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and the ruling Unity Party (UP) prior to the Monday election.

Sirleaf then expressed the hope that the political marriage between both political institutions that produced the speaker and deputy speaker would continue as they serve the country's interest.

"I hope that the two political parties will continue to collaborate with one understanding that will (enable) the 54th Legislature to reach their development goals within the next six years," she said. "I am thankful to members of the 53rd Legislature for the level of cooperation I received from them over the years. We should have done more, but you did what was necessary; so I thank you for that."

President Sirleaf, meanwhile, welcomed the incoming members of the 54th Legislature, which include some lawmakers of the 53rd Legislature, and said, "We look up to you to give as much as you can for the development of our country."

President Pro Temp Chie assured Liberians of the Senate's commitment to work together with the Lower House to meet the high expectations of some of their colleagues and the public.

Speaker Chambers spoke of how collaboration between the two houses will ensure that the country's development objectives will be met.

