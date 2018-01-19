19 January 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'CDC Govt Must Build Youth Capacity'

By David A. Yates

The executive director of Hope Empowerment Youth Foundation International (HEMFI), Ramsey T. Gorwor, has appealed to President-elect George Weah to build the capacity of Liberian youth to help them secure job opportunities.

Gorwor described investment opportunities for young people as equity to boost Liberia's economy.

In an interview with the Daily Observer in Monrovia yesterday, Gorwor said the 2008 census indicates that Liberia's youth population stands at 60 percent, adding that many of them have placed their hopes in the President-elect to secure them jobs.

Gorwor wants the Coalition for Democratic Change government to give the youth the needed attention to acquire a well-tailored education that will lead to jobs.

"With the right investment in the young people, these trends could be the sector's greatest asset, thus providing hope and empowerment opportunities through my organization for underprivileged youth in Liberia," Gorwor said.

Gorwor, who has been in the vanguard of youth advocacy for years, admonished Sen. Weah who, having been elected to the nation's highest seat by a staggering number of young individuals, that "it is now time for the youthful population, known as the future leaders, to thrive under your administration."

He recommended that about 5,000 youth should be sent abroad to acquire training as mechanical engineers, medical doctors, IT specialists, among others.

Gorwor said upon their return they will help provide more employment opportunities for their compatriots.

He also suggested the introduction of job acquisition programs for the youth through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Liberia Federation of Youth (FLY) and the Liberia National Students Union (LINSU).

Gorwor also called on President-elect Weah to remain focused and "not be distracted by what people desperately searching for a new direction are saying."

