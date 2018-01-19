Cameroon: Patriotism - Young Promoters Visit Sopecam

The General Manager of the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation had discussions with the youths who came up with the initiative « From Cameroon ».

Nyome Melone, Alvine Melone and Bikai Melone, henceforth enter the annals of history in championing Cameroon's unity, living together and to demonstrate a high mark of patriotism through an initiative they co-founded codenamed "From Cameroon."

This is an online bilingual magazine focused on projecting the good image of Cameroon with the aim of attracting investors and tourists, enabling Cameroonians know the various attractive endowments of the country and letting them know that the country has everything it takes to guarantee success and growth.

These are the young patriots the General Manager of the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation (SOPECAM), Marie Claire Nnana received on January 18, 2018 in the presence of the Deputy General Manager, Dr Shey Peter Mabu.

The youths have come to add a new impetus stemming from the private sector to portray the attractive nature of Cameroon. They invite Cameroonians in the Diaspora with diverse experiences to love, come and join the development train of the country that knows no language , cultural and educational borders.

Presenting the initiative, Nyome Melone said they all got their education in the United States of America and decided to come back to Cameroon whom he described as a " great country but not known by many especially in the Diaspora." One of the co-founders of the "From Cameroon" magazine, Alvine Melone said their initiative, " is an inspiration from God."

With the burning desire, they have travelled extensively within the country to discover the natural, touristic, economic and development endowments which they publish in the magazine. "We want the world to know that Cameroon is a country extremely blessed by God.

We want people to really visit and enjoy Cameroon." After succeeding to attract people to the country, she specified, "We want people to embrace the opportunities that we have in Cameroon, invest here and create jobs.

We just want Cameroon to go out to the world." They want to use the opportunity of the National Youth Day celebrations on February 11, 2018 through videos, interviews, spots over radio and television and interventions through "From Cameroon", to encourage young people to, "Tell God that I love my country and I want to come back.

Once you make that decision life becomes better despite problems", Alvine Melone said. SOPECAM General Manager, Marie Claire Nnana congratulated and encouraged the promoters of "From Cameroon", stating that she was happy to see youths committed to patriotism.

She enquired more about the "From Cameroon" online magazine and lauded the initiative that has come from youths in the privatesector. Marie Claire Nnana readily accepted the wish for collaboration between SOPECAM and "From Cameroon" expressed by the co-founders. She handed to the guests copies of the Golden Book on Cameroon's 50 Years of Independence published by SOPECAM and other gadgets.