Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Meets Wives of Aggrieved Soldiers

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Aggrieved wives of Liberian soldiers protesting

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has met wives of aggrieved soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) in an effort to resolve outstanding problems surrounding the compulsory savings they claimed the Ministry of Defense owes them. She assured the aggrieved wives of AFL soldiers of government's commitment in resolving their concerns. She said government will pay the money into the soldiers' accounts over a period of time, noting: "I, as well as the President-elect have been briefed by the Chief of Staff of the AFL." she revealed.

The Liberian leader met the aggrieved wives of AFL soldiers Thursday at her Fish Market residence.

It can be recalled that the aggrieved wives of AFL soldiers blocked the main road leading to Roberts International Airport over a week ago, which hampered the free flow of traffic in demand of their husbands' compulsory savings.

The women were escorted to the President's residence by the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia Major General Daniel D. Ziankahn.

She commended the wives of the soldiers for the professional services their husbands exhibited on behalf of the country. "Let me use this time to commend you for allowing your beloved husbands to serve our country," President Sirleaf noted.

Speaking further, the Liberian leader thanked the wives of AFL soldiers for their patience in addressing their concerns stressing that the Chief of Staff - Major General Daniel D. Ziankahn will take charge of the matter instead of the Minister of National Defense.

She then praised Maj. Gen. Ziankahn for the constructive role he has played in handling the situation.