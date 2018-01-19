Liberia: 'We Have Not Forgotten You'

VP-elect Taylor Tells Less Fortunate Youths At events marking her 55th birthday, Vice President -elect, Jewel Howard-Taylor told less fortunate Liberians who claim they are forgotten and ostracized that the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has not forgotten them.

"You said they abandoned you, the society ostracizes you and calls you "zogos", but we have not forgotten you. You kept your voting card and made us to win Montserrado County during the just ended elections. We will pay more and keen attention to your plights," Madam Taylor said.

She said more attention is needed for street children and young people, adding that her birthday was being celebrated with them as a step in bringing them together to fellowship with the officials of government and feel a part of society.

They young people now referred to as "city boys and girls" gathered in their thousands at the slipway football field in Monrovia to celebrate with their leaders.

"I know this is the first time anyone has ever thought about this. People are afraid to come around you because of many reasons, but I see hope in you. You all have a great future and a glorious destiny. This is not an area anyone chooses to go. I thought it was time we brought back some sense of love and togetherness in your community" Dr. Taylor told them.

On their behalf, Emmanuel Cephas said they were willing to go back to school and learn, adding that most of them have skills in other disciplines such as tailoring, hair dressing and soap making.

"We are prepared to work with the new government. We need support to go back to school and learn trade. We need shelter and rehabilitation" said Cephas.

Advising his colleagues, Cephas said it was time for them to leave the streets, leave drugs and make meaningful use of their lives.

According to the Liberia National Police, an estimated 4,500 young women and men (zogos) are resident in central Monrovia and other parts of Monrovia.

At the occasion, President-elect George Manneh Weah, displayed the spirit of selflessness and humility as he shares food with less fortunate Liberian youth in Monrovia.

Weah and his wife, Mrs. Clar joined Madam Taylor to celebrate her 55th Birthday with young people consider "zogos" across Monrovia.