Liberia: Zogos, Custodians of Democracy

District #8 Representative Acarous Moses Gray has described 'Zogos' as the custodians of democracy in Liberia.

Rep. Gray said Zogos are people politicians seek for refuge, to make them leaders of nations.

He spoke Wednesday during event marking the birthday of vice president-elect, Jewel Howard-Taylor on the Slipway field.

According to him, Zogos should take pride in themselves whenever they are referred to in such manner, adding "they are important and special people in every society, of which Liberia is no exception."

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) lawmaker said one of the pillars of the CDC is the wellbeing of Zogos.

Also, VP-elect Taylor said Zogos are first on their agenda of the CDC because "zogos play a very important role in ensuring that CDC won the just-ended elections."

"Due to the efforts of each Zogo during the elections process, a CDC victory was ensured during the just ended electoral process."

"You made up the proud young people of our country, you have been marginalizes for many, many years, and so we thought since you carry this victory on your shoulders, we would come and say thank you to you."