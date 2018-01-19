Liberia: Govt. to Restitute Us$1.1 Million

Barely a week following a protest by wives of the Armed Force of Liberia (AFL) at the EBK Barracks in demand for accountability of their husbands' welfare fund, the Ministry of Defense has disclosed that the Liberian Government will restitute the USD$1.147,656.35 that was taken from AFL welfare account.

Addressing a news conference Thursday in Monrovia, Defense Minister Brownie J. Samukai the mentioned amount would be restituted by the government in the next budgetary appropriation to the AFL.

He said a Board of Inquiry set up by AFL Chief of Staff following the outcries of families of AFL personnel established that the amount in question was expanded on AFL personnel over the years.

However, it was established that the Ministry of Defense did not establish guidelines or a clear policy on the utilization of the welfare account.

Minister Samukai said it was also established by the inquiry board that Defense Ministry did not provide timely information to personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia on the operation and utilization of said account.

He also said the inquiry board established that the Ministry authorized the expenditure of money from the account on soldiers' welfare without the requisite consent of the AFL high command.

The investigative board said all monies spent on military personnel welfare should have been handled by and through the government normal budgetary appropriation and not from the AFL welfare account.

It pointed out that the Ministry failed to seek requisite budgetary appropriations for the welfare of the soldiers and that the Ministry should not have used the monies for the benefit of the soldiers with requisite budgetary appropriation.

However, the board of inquiry said documents revealed that the expenditures made from the account were for the benefits of AFL personnel and their families, but should have never been done so.

The board held the Ministry of Defense responsible for the procedural lapses in the management, expenditure and utilization of the amount in question, for which the government through consultations with President-elect Ambassador George M. Weah has decided to restitute the amount.

Henceforth, Minister Samukai said the AFL shall manage all of its accounts including welfare account, through their chain of command without any hindrance or interference from authorities of the Ministry of Defense.

"There shall be no further withdrawal from this account until such time when a clear and concise policy is put in place that will articulate the management, procedure, criteria and authorization for the usage and expenditure of monies from the AFL welfare account; also, there shall be no further deduction from the morale and welfare account," Minister Samukai said.