19 January 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Ellen Rallies Support for Weah

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: FrontPage Africa
President-elect George Weah and outgoing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
By Jimmey C. Fahngon

With less than four days to the historic democratic transition in Liberia, President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf is rallying Liberians to support the incoming government headed by Ambassador George M. Weah.

In her final message to Liberia as President, Johnson-Sirleaf said it is time for every Liberian to support the presidency of Ambassador Weah because when he succeeds, everyone will succeed.

In her final message, she said "my parting wish is that you will support your new government. Respond to its call for action, and civility."

The outgoing president however called on Liberians to hold the incoming government accountable.

Johnson-Sirleaf: "My hope is that you cherish our democracy. Participate in it. Respect and support its institutions. Work together to address the challenges and take pride in our success."

The Liberian leader told the nation that the world has changed a great deal over the past decade, something that has made governments and nations to turn inward, in search of resolutions to their domestic challenges.

She said for a country like Liberia, "this means that we need to be more self-reliant. Each of us has to take on more responsibility for the development of our country."

President Johnson-Sirleaf said the time is now for every Liberian to put the bitter past behind them especially during the just ended elections and work together for the good of the country.

Liberia

Eight Heads of State, Others to Attend Weah's Inauguration

African heads of state to grace Weah's inauguration (clockwise from left): Jacob Zuma, South Africa; Ernest Bai Koroma,… Read more »

Read the original article on NEWS.

Copyright © 2018 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.