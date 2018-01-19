Liberia: Additional Two Liberians Leave for Studies in India Under Technical and Economic Cooperation

Monrovia — The Honorary Consulate General of India in Liberia has announced that another two Liberian candidates have departed Monrovia for India to pursue their respective studies in Indian Institutions of Higher Learning under the India Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) scholarship scheme.

The additional two Liberian candidates are Messrs Edward Emmett Dillon, who departed to pursue the course on 33rd International Training Program in Legislative Drafting (LD) at the Bureau of Parliamentary Studies and Training from 18th January to 16th February, 2018, and Joseph N. Seyon, who left to participate in a Specialized Course on Project and Rank Management slated for 15th January to 2nd February, 2018.

The departure of the two candidates to India this week brings to a total of four Liberian students who left for India this New Year to pursue studies in various professional disciplines.

The first two, who left in the first week of January, 2018, were Mr. Telewoda K. Banah, who departed to undergo training in a Certificate Course on CISCO Enterprise Networking (CCNA, CNNP) at UTL Technologies Limited, Bangaluru, from 3rd January to 28th March 2018; while Mr. Prince A. Weeks, Jr. left to pursue studies in Capacity Development for Elections Management in New Delhi, from 8th January to 19th January, 2018.

The Government of India offers 60 slots of scholarships each year under the ITEC Program. Besides ITEC Scholarships, the Government of India also provides a great number of other Scholarships to suitable Liberian candidates under a variety of Scholarship schemes, including Special Courses under the India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS), India Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) Scholarships, CV Raman Research Scholarship, and Triangular US-India-Africa Training Program on Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE).